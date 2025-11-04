Sask Highway Patrol drug bust nets 46 kg of meth, 4.2 million contraband cigarettes near Saskatoon

Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers seized 46 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than four million contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop west of Saskatoon last week, in what officials are calling a major blow to organized crime and illicit trade in the province.The drugs and cigarettes were discovered on Wednesday, after a westbound commercial vehicle was pulled over for a safety inspection at the Langham weigh scale station, according to the province. Officers determined the vehicle was carrying illicit goods and contacted the RCMP, which has laid charges in connection with the investigation.Two adult males, identified as Jasvir Singh, 45, of Brampton, Ontario, and Harbir Singh, 27, of Georgetown, Ontario, were taken into RCMP custody and charged with numerous criminal offences..RUBENSTEIN: Residential school ‘denialism’ redux.Provincial Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod thanked the patrol for its work, saying the seizure underscores the role of the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) in keeping communities safe.“Thank you to the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol for your work to keep our province safe and remove these harmful drugs from communities,” McLeod said in a statement. “Their work, alongside RCMP and other law enforcement agencies, helps keep drugs off our streets and make Saskatchewan communities safe and secure.”.Officials said the seizure of unstamped tobacco prevented an estimated $1.2 million loss in tax revenue — money that would otherwise support classrooms, healthcare, and community programs.So far this year, SHP officers have placed 33% of inspected commercial vehicles out of service for safety or compliance issues..OLDCORN: Is Ottawa trying to censor the Bible? Liberals' assault on Christianity continues.The patrol operates under Provincial Protective Services, which brings together highway patrol, conservation officers, Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods investigators, deputy sheriffs, and Wascana Park community safety officers.The province said it continues to spend on enforcement initiatives to enhance public safety. In its 2025-26 budget, Saskatchewan allocated $666,000 to hire six new weigh scale officers to strengthen commercial vehicle safety and help disrupt the transport of contraband and illicit substances.