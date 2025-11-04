Saskatchewan

Sask Highway Patrol drug bust nets 46 kg of meth, 4.2 million contraband cigarettes near Saskatoon

Meth and Contraband Cigarettes Seizure
Meth and Contraband Cigarettes SeizureImage courtesy of Saskatchewan Government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Illegal Drugs
Meth
Seizure
Contraband
Saskatchewan Highway Patrol
Contraband cigarettes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news