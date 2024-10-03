Sask hospital hits 350% capacity, nurses overwhelmed

Saskatchewan nurses are sounding the alarm over a crisis in the province's healthcare system. On Tuesday night, the Royal University Hospital emergency room reached 350% capacity, leaving patients without beds and staff stretched thin. The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses reported that there was only one nurse for every 14 patients at the hospital. With no available beds, 50 patients were left to wait in the hallways. There was a shortage of oxygen and stretchers.Nurses are set to rally at noon on Thursday at the provincial legislature to protest the healthcare system's ongoing issues, including ER overcrowding, hallway beds, and staffing shortages. NDP Leader Carla Beck will hold a media availability following the protest at the legislature."Scott Moe and the Sask Party drove healthcare into last place," said Vicki Mowat, Saskatchewan NDP candidate for Saskatoon Fairview. "Hallway medicine at the Royal University Hospital, nurses run off their feet dealing with 14 patients at once, a lack of critical, lifesaving medical equipment. I cannot imagine the pain and anguish people felt last night.Mowat and the NDP have called for immediate action to address the healthcare crisis. "This has to stop. Saskatchewan people deserve quality healthcare and they haven't gotten it from seven years of Scott Moe in charge," said Mowat.The NDP committed to spending $1.1 billion to hire, train, and retain healthcare workers. Additionally, the NDP has pledged to keep the Saskatoon City Hospital emergency room open 24/7 to alleviate pressure on the Royal University Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital."We will ensure that healthcare is delivered in the best interest of patients, not politicians," said Mowat. "That means hospitals that are open and equipped to care for patients in an emergency. The people of Saskatchewan deserve nothing less. The professionals working on the frontlines in Saskatchewan hospitals deserve nothing less."