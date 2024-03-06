Sask NDP chastises cabinet minister over Mercedes chauffeur in Paris

The Saskatchewan NDP is complaining that Minister for Crown Corporations Dustin Duncan spent $3,500 on a private Mercedes chauffeur service while in Paris for the World Nuclear Exhibition.Invoices produced by the NDP following a freedom of information request showed Duncan took the $700 per day service each day November 27 to December 1, 2023. The limo picked Duncan up from the Hôtel des Invalides “a famous military museum that houses the tomb of Napoleon” on November 29 at 2:30 p.m.The minister’s “schedule states that, at that time, he was supposed to be touring the pavilions at the World Nuclear Expo held in an event centre an hour’s drive from the museum and central Paris," complained opposition critic for SaskPower Aleana Young."I don't know how this minister says 'no' to gas tax relief and then turns around and bills taxpayers for his private tour through Paris," Young said. "This is another example of how entitled and out of touch the Sask Party is."NDP staffers were quoted a rate of $350 for a five-day rental from the Charles de Gaulle Airport, the opposition said.“Uber also operates in Paris,” the NDP said in the news release.Duncan travelled with his chief of staff, a vice-president of Crown Investments Corporation and a representative from the province's UK office. Bills show Duncan and his delegation also went to the Arc de Triomphe.During question period on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Carla Beck asked, "Does the premier think it's appropriate for the taxpayers to pick up the tab for the minister's sightseeing tour of Paris?"Premier Scott Moe said the bill was for the entire delegation. He alleged that when the NDP was in power it took three times as many trips as his government. He also defended Duncan's work in Paris.Young asked, “Did the Minister skip out” on any of the events, after bringing up the travel logs for the car service.Duncan replied, “Absolutely not. I did not skip out,” and said he attended all meetings. When asked what else he did November 27, Duncan said he would be happy to review his calendar.“You don’t remember the City of Lights?” heckled NDP MLA Nathaniel Teed.Duncan replied, “I can assure you this was a work trip. There was no sightseeing in Paris."The minister and his delegation flew economy to and from Paris, Duncan said. He described the car service as a “shuttle van" and said he was invited to speak at a number of events around the city and met with several delegations."At our own expense, I spent an hour touring the museum and had lunch there. It was a busy couple of days in Paris with a significant number of meetings, but I did have a break in my schedule and I did go to the museum," Duncan explained.Duncan said it was a "high standard" if the NDP expected that an MLA and officials could not spend their own money during downtime while on government business.Young said it was fine for Duncan to attend the conference, but the car was a little rich."There's Uber, there's public transit, there's walking. Doing the work you are there to do, not hiring a private car service to take you around Paris," Young said.