Sask NDP highlights healthcare shortages, residents struggle with access

Sask NDP is calling for urgent action to address what it describes as chronic healthcare shortages in the province, where residents faced significant risks due to staffing shortfalls and long wait times.At a news conference held in Meadow Lake, NDP leader Carla Beck criticized Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party government for "devastating cuts to healthcare services." Beck was joined by Meadow Lake resident Kendal Carlberg, who recounted her experience of giving birth on the side of the highway due to the closure of the local hospital's operating room."Scott Moe's cuts are hurting people in every part of this province," Beck said. "Here in Meadow Lake, women are being forced to deliver their babies on the highway because under Moe, there is no healthcare at home."One year ago, Carlberg began having contractions while at home with her husband. Upon arriving at the Meadow Lake Hospital, she was informed that the operating room was closed to deliveries due to short staffing and was advised to drive 186 kilometres to the nearest hospital in Lloydminster."I did not make it to Lloydminster," Carlberg said. "Instead, I laboured on the side of the highway, with my husband on the phone with 911, waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Because of healthcare worker shortages, myself and my unborn child were put at risk. This is unacceptable in Canada and in Saskatchewan. I often have thoughts of what could have happened to myself or my baby if something went wrong."An ambulance arrived 20 minutes after her husband's call.Carlberg emphasized that Meadow Lake, a medical hub for Saskatchewan's north, should never have its operating room closed due to staffing issues. "But under Scott Moe, this is the reality," she added. "The Meadow Lake operating room has closed regularly because there just aren't enough staff."According to the NDP, Meadow Lake Hospital has experienced the highest number of service blackouts in the province over the last five years, with 195 instances leading to disruptions of important healthcare services for 936 days.In Swift Current, residents are also expressing frustration over increasing wait times and lack of access to doctors despite the area being the riding of Health Minister Everett Hindley."The people I'm talking to every day are tired of not knowing if healthcare will be there when and where they need it," said Jay Kimball, the NDP candidate for Swift Current. "For six years, Everett Hindley has represented this riding, but the folks who live here are no better off—and they certainly haven't gotten better healthcare."Kimball, alongside Erika Ritchie, NDP candidate for Saskatoon Nutana, spoke outside Cypress Regional Hospital to highlight the challenges faced by residents in accessing timely healthcare. They cited concerns about hospital wait times, difficulty in securing a family doctor, long waits to see specialists, and insufficient mental health supports.Swift Current resident Clair Hansel shared her own struggles with the healthcare system. "It took nine months to finally get a family doctor," she said. "I haven't seen a psychiatrist face-to-face. Nine months, and I'm still waiting for the support I need. I can't help but think, what if it had been worse? What if I hadn't been able to hold on? Mental health issues don't wait. You can't tell someone in the middle of a crisis to hang on for weeks or months while they wait for an appointment."NDP alleges that under the Saskatchewan Party government, thousands of healthcare workers have left the province, worsening the shortage of doctors and mental health services.In response, the Sask NDP proposed a $1.1 billion investment to hire, recruit and retain frontline healthcare workers across the province.The party also plans to expand the Rapid Access Counselling program to support residents experiencing mental health crises and implement a "Grow Your Own" strategy to encourage more Saskatchewan residents to join the healthcare workforce in their communities."We're going to invest $1.1 billion in healthcare, and to increase funding to mental health and addictions services. That's not something you're seeing from the Sask Party," Ritchie said. "Their leader and health minister bury their heads in the sand, refuse to listen to patients and healthcare workers, and somehow think the Saskatchewan people will accept that the status quo is fine."Beck echoed the call for change. "No woman should have to experience what Kendal went through under the Sask Party," she said. "It's time for change. We have a plan to fix healthcare by staffing up the system, so you have the care you need, no matter where you live in our province.""It's time for change," Kimball said. "On October 28, vote for the healthcare you deserve."