Sask NDP leader announces new ‘Hire Saskatchewan Plan’

Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck shared her new plan to boost jobs in the province if elected in the October provincial election.Beck introduced her "Hire Saskatchewan Plan" while speaking at Supreme Steel in Saskatoon. The plan aims to put local workers and businesses first for government contracts."Saskatchewan is the best, it doesn't matter if you're talking about the stuff we produce or the people we have doing it. That was clear when I was growing up on the farm and I continue to see it every day," said Beck."It's about time we put Saskatchewan workers, companies and products first. I want to bet big on this province and get us out of second last place on job creation. It's time for a change."Beck wants to change how the government chooses companies for projects such as building roads and schools. Instead of choosing the lowest price, they would consider how much the project helps local communities and families.Beck said her plan comes from talking to workers and business owners. Many told her they had lost work to big out-of-province companies, some with ties to the Saskatchewan Party.Supreme Steel is a Saskatchewan company that makes steel for oil rigs, bridges, and buildings..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.