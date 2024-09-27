Sask NDP leader Carla Beck outlines economic plan of jobs, no tax hikes, balanced budget

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck shared her vision for a stronger economy at a Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce meeting. Beck aims to create jobs and boost worker pay if elected in October."I will work to deliver change and support the prosperity that we once enjoyed," said Beck. "I'm excited to talk to you about our vision for the province — a vision of change that allows us to get back to our rightful place as economic leaders, grow the economy and ensure Saskatchewan families, seniors, and businesses enjoy the success they deserve."The NDP leader pointed out that Saskatchewan has fallen behind other provinces in recent years. From 2018 to 2023, the province ranked second-last in economic growth and last in job creation in Canada. Seven sectors of Saskatchewan's economy have also shrunk during this time."This is not for lack of entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and business savvy in Saskatchewan — we have that in buckets," said Beck. "This is a government problem. They have mismanaged, misspent and taken our province backwards."Beck promised change if elected and plans to balance the budget without raising taxes. The NDP leader also cleared up some claims made by her opponents. She stated that she has always been against the federal carbon tax and wants to cut taxes, not raise them."It is time for change, and, if elected, I promise that both myself and my caucus will work to deliver change and support the prosperity that we once enjoyed," said Beck.Beck has spoken out against the federal NDP-Liberal agreement, which the federal NDP just backed out of. She recently wrote to all major federal party leaders, asking them to focus on Saskatchewan's needs.Beck believes the NDP plan will help Saskatchewan regain its position as an economic leader in Canada..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.