Sask NDP leader Carla Beck promises to add 800 new healthcare workers

Sask NDP leader Carla Beck has announced plans to add 800 new frontline healthcare workers and cut staff turnover. This announcement comes after over 4,000 healthcare workers left their jobs last year under Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government."We don't have to settle — we can vote for better healthcare," said Beck."We can respect and support the people doing courageous work in our hospitals and we can recruit more people to help. It's time for change.".Sask NDP promises healthcare overhaul, Sask Party skips nurses convention.NDP's election platform includes a $1.1 billion boost in healthcare spending. This money would be used to hire more workers, improve job conditions, and end what Beck calls a "culture of fear" among hospital staff.Beck aims to cut healthcare worker turnover by half and wants to place new hires where they can make the biggest difference immediately."What we're talking about is thousands more frontline nurses, doctors and other dedicated professionals in our hospitals ready and supported to provide care for the people of Saskatchewan," said Beck.The promise comes as hospitals face major challenges..Sask healthcare in 'crisis' as services cut, ERs close.A leaked memo showed medical service blackouts at Regina's two main hospitals. Doctors said these blackouts could put lives at risk.In Saskatoon, emergency rooms have seen two to three times their average patient load in recent weeks. Staff report running out of critical supplies like oxygen and stretchers, with some patients left in hallways for days..Sask hospital hits 350% capacity, nurses overwhelmed.Beck blames the current government for these problems. "Saskatchewan healthcare is in last place because Scott Moe and the Sask Party put us there," said Beck"But that's a choice. We can make a different choice — to change the government and focus from Day 1 on delivering better healthcare."The staff shortage has led to emergency room closures and service gaps across the province.Beck said her plan would bring much-needed help to overworked healthcare staff and improve care for patients across Saskatchewan.Voters head to the election booth on October 28.