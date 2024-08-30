Saskatchewan

Sask NDP leader Carla Beck’s plan to fight crime, scrap Marshals service

Carla Beck
Carla BeckChristopher Oldcorn / WS file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Public Safety
Sask Party
Illegal Drugs
Organized Crime
Sask Ndp
Carla Beck
Saskatchewan Ndp
Mental Health
Randy Weekes
Jeremy Harrison
Marshals
Ndp Leader Carla Beck

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news