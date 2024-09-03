Sask NDP leader pledges $2 billion boost for schools

NDP leader Carla Beck announced her plan to improve education in the province by spending an additional $2 billion to help students and schools.Beck says the $2 billion would hire more teachers and staff, reduce class sizes, and help students who need extra supports."The greatest investment we can make into the future success of our province is investing in the next generation, but under Scott Moe, our kids' classrooms are overcrowded, underfunded, and under-resourced," said Beck.Saskatchewan used to spend more money per student than any other province in Canada. Now, it spends the least. Since 2016, 15,000 new students have joined Saskatchewan schools and only one new teacher has been hired.Beck's plan would also speed up the building of new schools. A new elementary school in southeast Regina would start construction in 2025, and a high school in east Saskatoon would begin in 2026."These are real dollars that will increase per-student funding every year," said Beck."For the first time in nearly a decade, schools will get to choose what to add to help students, not what to cut. This investment will give schools the predictability they need to solve the problems in our schools."Beck promised that this plan would not raise taxes. As the election date approaches, the NDP plans to show how it can pay for everything while balancing the budget in four years.Beck sees this election as very important for Saskatchewan's future. "This election, the future of our province is on the ballot," said Beck. "With this generational investment — we'll fix our schools, reverse Scott Moe's cuts, and get Saskatchewan out of last place. It's time for change."