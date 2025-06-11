Sask NDP poll finds Sask Party voters show strong support for Western independence referendum

A significant amount of Saskatchewan Party supporters, 42%, believe the province should hold a Western independence referendum on leaving Canada, according to a new poll. The Insightrix survey, commissioned by the Sask NDP, reveals a considerable split within the Sask Party’s base on an issue that has become a political hot potato in Saskatchewan. While a slim majority of Sask Party voters (52%) oppose the idea, the level of support for an independence vote is significant.The division among government supporters contrasts sharply with Sask NDP voters, 94% of whom oppose holding a referendum. .The poll found just 6% of NDP supporters were in favour. For undecided voters, who could be crucial in any future election, 25% supported an independence vote, while 64% were against it. The question of sovereignty has been debated frequently in the legislature. Premier Scott Moe has consistently stated his support for a united Canada but has avoided criticizing those who want to see a referendum held. .The survey of 800 Saskatchewan residents was conducted online by Insightrix Research on May 6 and 7. Respondents were asked if they agreed with the statement, “Saskatchewan should hold a vote on leaving Canada.” As a non-probability sample drawn from an online panel, a margin of error cannot be calculated.