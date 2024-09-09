Sask NDP promises gas tax break, Sask Party defends gas tax

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck promised to cut the provincial gas tax if elected, while the ruling Saskatchewan Party said the move would hurt road repairs.Beck said she would pause the 15-cent-per-litre gas tax for six months if she becomes premier in the October election.A move that Beck claims would save families about $350."Families are working harder and harder but under Scott Moe they just can't get ahead," said Beck."Instead of trying to lower costs for Saskatchewan families, Scott Moe and his ministers are more focused on million dollar trips to Dubai and limo rides around Paris. They've lost touch."Beck said the gas tax break would start immediately if the NDP formed the government and promised not to raise taxes during her term.The NDP says 74% of Saskatchewan residents support its gas tax plan. Beck pointed out that other provinces have already cut gas taxes, such as Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador.Beck said she hears from many families struggling with high costs. "Every day I hear from families who've had to cancel that summer trip or just can't seem to make ends meet at the end of the month," said Beck.“That’s why we’re focused on saving you money and putting more money back in your pocket. We will act right away, without delay.”The NDP leader criticized the Saskatchewan Party for voting against gas tax relief. Beck also said they raised the provincial sales tax from 5% to 6% and started taxing groceries and children’s clothes.Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer defended the Sask Party’s record.“Saskatchewan is the most affordable place in Canada to live. Still, we recognize that Saskatchewan people are facing cost of living pressures just like everyone else, and that's why we have taken many steps to keep life in Saskatchewan affordable, including removing the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax on home heating,” said Harpauer.“That has resulted in Saskatchewan's inflation rate being consistently lower than the rest of Canada. The carbon tax continues to be a main driver of inflation, as it is a tax on everything we produce, ship, buy and sell. Not only has the NDP supported the carbon tax in the past, but it currently has elected members who actively support it.” “The excise tax on fuel is 15¢ per litre and doesn't change with the price of fuel. Unlike the federal carbon tax, which in addition to increasing every year, also has GST charged on top of all the other taxes,” said Harpauer.The deputy premier said the gas tax brings in over $500 million each year, which is used to fix highways and keep roads safe. She warned that cutting the gas tax would mean less money for road repairs.Harpauer said the NDP's plan would force the government to make tough choices. These could include not fixing roads, raising other taxes, cutting spending on health or education, or borrowing more money."The NDP has continually called for a pause of the fuel tax without a plan to maintain highways," said Harpauer. "They have also called for an overall increase in government spending in many other areas and lower borrowing. You simply cannot cut taxes, increase spending and not borrow simultaneously."The debate over gas taxes comes as both parties gear up for the next provincial election in October..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.