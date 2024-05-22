Saskatchewan

Sask NDP renew calls for gas tax break

NDP Leader Carla Beck wants Sask motorists to get a six month reprieve of the 15-cent-per-litre provincial gas tax
NDP Leader Carla Beck wants Sask motorists to get a six month reprieve of the 15-cent-per-litre provincial gas taxLee Harding (May 22, 2024)
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Scott Moe
Gas Tax
Carla Beck
Saskatchewan Ndp

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news