Sask NDP unveils plan to tackle housing crisis

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck announced a new plan to address the province's housing crisis and make renting more affordable.The plan includes a new law to protect renters from big rent hikes and help landlords get paid on time. It also aims to open up 3,000 empty government-owned homes."I've heard from many seniors on fixed incomes who are beyond stressed dealing with the rising cost of rent," said Beck. "Some are seeing their rents increase higher than their entire monthly earnings and are now being forced to move out of their homes."Beck said rents in Saskatchewan are going up faster than anywhere else in Canada, making it hard for many working families and seniors to keep up with the rising costs.The NDP would create a new Landlord and Tenant Rent Protection Act (LTRPA). The LTRPA would stop landlords from raising rent excessively. It would also bring back direct rent payments for people on social assistance to reduce missed or late payments."We've also heard loud and clear that the Sask Party's end to direct rent payments for social service clients have led to a series of missed payments, evictions, and increased homelessness," said Beck. "This is about making sure that we have predictability and stability in our rental market for property owners and renters alike."The NDP also plans to fix up empty government-owned homes, including renovative 500 homes to be ready by the end of their first year in government.The plan would also renovate all 3,000 homes within its first four-year term. Beck said this would give more families a place to live and help lower rent costs.Beck said the Saskatchewan Party has let these homes sit empty for years. Over the past ten years, this has cost Saskatchewan taxpayers almost $200 million in lost rent and bills.The NDP leader started her campaign earlier this month by promising not to raise taxes. Beck plans to release a full budget plan in the near future and, if elected in October, aims to balance the budget in her first term.The Western Standard reached out to the Saskatchewan government and received no response.