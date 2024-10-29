Sask NDP wins urban seats but hits Sask Party’s rural wall

Sask NDP dominated Saskatchewan's two biggest cities in Monday's provincial election while failing to secure victories in rural areas and smaller cities.In Regina, the Sask NDP achieved a complete sweep of the seats, defeating several high-profile Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers. Notable victories included Sally Housser in Regina University, Joan Pratchler in Regina Rochdale, and Brent Blakley in Regina Wascana Plains..Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory.Sask NDP also made significant gains in Saskatoon, reclaiming traditional strongholds and breaking into previously secure Sask Party seats. Kim Breckner secured Saskatoon Riversdale, while Brittany Senger and Don McBean claimed victories in Saskatoon Southeast and Saskatoon Chief Mistiwasis, respectively..Two Saskatoon ridings too close to call.However, the Sask NDP's momentum stopped at the boundaries of Saskatchewan's two largest cities. The Sask NDP failed to secure any seats in Prince Albert or Moose Jaw despite close races that extended late into election night. Similarly, victories in The Battlefords and Yorkton remained out of reach..Beck vows to continue fight after Sask NDP gains a dozen seats in Sask election.Rural constituencies continued to resist any bit of an orange wave. However, the NDP showed improvement from the 2020 election by finishing second in multiple ridings where the Buffalo Party had previously held runner-up positions.The election results highlight the growing urban-rural divide in Saskatchewan politics. The Sask NDP strengthened its position in Regina and Saskatoon while struggling to expand its support beyond those two cities.