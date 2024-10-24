Sask NDP's Beck claims campaign momentum at Labour Convention

Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck told union delegates that her party is gaining ground in key electoral districts.Speaking to hundreds at the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour Convention (SFL), Beck focused on healthcare reform and cost-of-living issues while criticizing Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party..OLDCORN: Moe-mentum... Sask Party gains momentum as election heats up."It's Saskatchewan workers who built this beautiful province — you built our hospitals, our highways and so much more," Beck told the SFL crowd.Beck outlined her party's platform promises, including healthcare system improvements and measures to reduce household expenses. She said the NDP is making inroads in constituencies that have not supported her party in two decades.The speech directly challenged the Sask Party government's record on labour issues..WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox."Scott Moe and the Sask Party don't give a damn about the working people of this province," Beck said. "He will look you in the face and promise you one thing, and then do another."Beck urged supporters to mobilize voters in the campaign's final days. "If you want a government that will fix healthcare. A government that will lower costs. And a government that will work for you — get out and vote for it," she said.“Saskatchewan, it’s time for change.”.Sask Teachers Federation supports ‘inclusive’ biological boys in female spaces policy.The annual labour convention brings union representatives from across the province to discuss workplace issues and policy priorities.Election day is October 28 and early voting has already begun.