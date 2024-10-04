Sask parents outraged after sexually explicit video shown to elementary school kids

Parents in the Prairie Valley School Division demanded action after a teacher played a sexually explicit YouTube video in a Grade 3/4 class at École White City School.The video "Balance Ton Quoi" contained graphic sexual imagery and vulgar language. This angered parents whose children saw the content on September 6..Melanie Martin, whose child viewed the video, spoke to The Canadian Independent about her concerns.Martin said the principal only gave the teacher a "slap on the wrist" when she reported the incident.Martin wrote a formal letter to the school board asking for immediate action.One of the children's parents, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the teacher called the children "tattle tales" for telling their parents about the video.Martin said the video showed non-consensual sexual advances, swear words, and talks about sexual consent.She feels this material is wrong for seven to nine year olds to view.Martin pointed out several troubling parts of the video. These included the singer talking about "badmouthing a 'p*ssy'" while holding a cat, which Martin thought meant more than just the animal. She also mentioned scenes with men running in fake breasts, a woman being touched on her chest, images of a vaginal "tool," a man making unwanted sexual moves, and the phrase "Go F*ck Yourself" repeated often..The teacher said the video was accidentally played due to unfiltered YouTube settings. She apologized for the mistake.Martin did not believe the teacher's story. She said many students confirmed the teacher knew the video was playing. Martin argued that the teacher had plenty of time to tell the principal but only talked about it when asked.In her letter to the school board, Martin called for the teacher to be fired. "She failed to meet the minimum requirements of her job and lied about it afterward," said Martin."This is grounds for termination, not progressive discipline."Martin also pushed for stricter rules on using internet resources in class. She suggested teachers only use pre-approved educational materials to stop inappropriate content from appearing. Martin worried about the lack of counselling for students who may have been upset by the video.The incident forced the Martins to explain sexual topics to their nine-year-old son earlier than planned. "We cannot trust her judgment. This is absolutely unacceptable," said Martin."Parents should have control over when and how such sensitive topics are introduced to their children."Martin asked to meet with the board to discuss the incident and ways to prevent similar events. She also wanted the school board to push for stronger provincial rules to protect students from inappropriate content in class.The Prairie Valley School Division communications specialist issued a statement but did not answer the Western Standard's questions."We are aware of concerns related to an inappropriate video that was shown in a Grade 3/4 classroom on September 6. Upon learning about these concerns, an investigation immediately took place. Following this investigation, a multi-step plan was enacted to mitigate these concerns. The division has been communicating with students, families and staff to provide necessary supports. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff is Prairie Valley's most important priority. We are unable to share information relating to personnel and human resource matters."