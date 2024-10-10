Sask Party candidate repeats apology for racial slur, joined by Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Party's leader Scott Moe joined one of his candidates as he offered an in-person apology for using a racial slur approximately one year ago during a caucus meeting."Very dumb mistake. One word and it can change your life," David Buckingham told the media in Saskatoon."To the people involved, I offer my apology again. I wish I could bring it back. Unfortunately, I can't.".Saskatchewan Party candidate apologized for racial slur.According to Moe, the Sask Party followed its procedures after the incident happened.Buckingham apologized to everyone involved and participated in sensitivity training."We very much strive to be a diverse and inclusive party, very much with the policies that we have enacted with the honour of forming government over the last decade and a half," said Moe.The media asked NDP leader Carla Beck about the apology for the racial slur and said that as the leader, Moe must be accountable for the actions within his caucus."These are really shocking things for anyone to be saying," Beck told the media."It's not something that most people would stand for. We're in the middle of an election. People in Westview will have the opportunity to register what they think about the actions and the apology.".Moe, Beck promise tougher policing to fight drug crime.In a public statement on Tuesday, Buckingham issued a public apology shortly after former Speaker Randy Weekes told the media about Buckingham's use of a racial slur.A caucus staff member told Weekes that she heard Buckingham using a racial slur to refer to a Black individual.According to Weekes, the Black woman was deeply traumatized and filed a report with human resources against Buckingham. She quit her job shortly after the incident.Weekes is not seeking re-election, as last year he lost the Sask Party nomination for the Kindersley-Biggar constituency.Weekes later resigned from the Sask Party, accusing caucus members of bullying, and is now supporting the NDP in the upcoming election on October 28..Buffalo Party to expand Sask oil and gas industry to create 10,000 jobs.Buckingham is running for re-election, attempting to win his seat in the legislature for the third time.Voters in Saskatoon Westview first elected Buckingham as their representative in 2016. He won again in 2020. During his time in office, Buckingham was also the government caucus chair.