Sask Party ministers face major defeats in Regina, Saskatoon

Saskatchewan Party suffered significant losses in Regina and Saskatoon during Monday's provincial election, with six cabinet ministers losing their seats to Sask NDP challengers.The defeats mark a substantial shift in urban voting, particularly affecting long-serving members of Premier Scott Moe's government. The losses came primarily in redistributed constituencies where boundary changes had narrowed previous Sask Party margins of victory..Sask Party wins majority government.In Regina, three veteran cabinet ministers lost their positions. Christine Tell, who served as environment minister and held various portfolios since 2007, lost Regina Wascana Plains to educator Brent Blakely. Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Gene Makowsky, most recently social services minister, was defeated by Sally Housser in the newly formed Regina University constituency..Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory.Laura Ross, who oversaw parks, culture, sport, and the status of women, lost her Regina Rochdale seat by more than 600 votes to Joan Pratchler, who brings experience in education and healthcare to the legislature.Saskatoon saw a similar upheaval, with three cabinet ministers defeated. Paul Merriman, who managed the health portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently served as corrections minister, lost Saskatoon Silverspring by fewer than 300 votes to Hugh Gordon, a retired RCMP officer and small business owner..Beck vows to continue fight after Sask NDP gains a dozen seats in Sask election.Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre fell to educator Darcy Warrington in Saskatoon Stonebridge by approximately 700 votes. Redistribution significantly altered the constituency, removing rural areas and reducing the previous Sask Party winning margin by more than 3,000 votes.In Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood, two-term MLA Lisa Lambert lost by more than 1,100 votes to Keith Jorgenson, a former teacher and current bakery owner known for his work with at-risk youth..Two Saskatoon ridings too close to call.The election results reflect changing voting patterns in Saskatchewan's two biggest cities. Redistribution played a significant role, particularly in Saskatoon Stonebridge, where boundary changes transformed previously safe Sask Party seats into competitive races.The defeated cabinet ministers collectively represented decades of government experience..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Tell and Ross had served since 2007, while Makowsky held office since 2011. Merriman, Lamberts, and Eyre were both first elected in 2016.Their replacements bring diverse professional backgrounds to the legislature, including education, law enforcement, healthcare, and small business experience..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Several of the incoming Sask NDP MLAs have extensive backgrounds in education, with three former teachers among the newly elected representatives.The urban losses represent the largest turnover of cabinet ministers in a Saskatchewan election since the Sask Party first formed government in 2007.