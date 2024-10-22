Sask Party MLA broke law in motel billing scheme

Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner ruled that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated provincial law by profiting from government contracts with his motel business. This scheme cost taxpayers more than $730,000.Commissioner Maurice Herauf found Grewal violated subsection 15(5) of the Members' Conflict of Interest Act through his ownership of the Sunrise Motel, which doubled its rates for government clients.The ruling stems from revelations last November that the Sunrise Motel significantly increased room rates when billing the Ministry of Social Services. Documents showed Grewal also had financial interests in another motel engaging in similar practices..Sask Party MLA answers conflict of interest questions over Sunrise Motel ownership."Scott Moe tried to defend the Sask Party's behaviour but the Commissioner called it what it is — illegal. This is corruption, plain and simple," said Meara Conway, NDP candidate for Regina Elphinstone Centre.The controversy emerged when the Saskatchewan NDP obtained internal documents showing the rate inflation scheme. The Sask Party initially dismissed the allegations as "unfounded" and blocked attempts to have the Provincial Auditor investigate.Former Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, Sask Party candidate in Regina University, had previously denied Grewal's involvement in the motel's operations. Makowsky also incorrectly stated that Social Services did not have contracts with hotels. Lori Carr served as minister when Grewal made most of the money from the scheme..Moe’s gov’t overpays at Sask Party MLA’s hotel.The commissioner left the decision on penalties for Grewal's actions to the Legislative Assembly.A Sask Party spokesperson responded to the ruling."We accept the Commissioner's findings. He did not make any recommendations to consider. Mr. Grewal is now a private citizen and is not running again. Earlier this year, the procurement practices were changed to ensure the process for hotel usage considers fair value, availability and transparency," said the spokesperson.The ruling comes less than a week before Saskatchewan voters head to the polls in a provincial election on October 28.