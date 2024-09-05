Sask Party, NDP battle over building new schools

Saskatchewan NDP said it would build a new high school in White City if it wins the upcoming October election.NDP leader Carla Beck made this promise while standing near White City's elementary school. "White City and Emerald Park are two of the fastest growing communities in the province, communities full of opportunity and potential with so much to offer young families. But these communities have been held back and ignored by Scott Moe and the Sask Party," said Beck."What was Premier Moe's response? Crickets. This is simply not a priority for him and his government. In fact, he's taken White City and Emerald Park for granted for too long."Beck pointed out that White City and Emerald Park are the only places in Saskatchewan with over 5,000 people without a high school. Residents have asked for a high school for over ten years and 800 people have signed a petition.If the NDP wins, Beck promises to start planning the school immediately and begin construction by the end of 2025. White City and Emerald Park students must travel to either Balgonie or Regina for high school.Grady Birns, NDP candidate in White City, agrees that a new school is needed."Many parents have shared their frustrations of having to send their kids on a bus to a school that's already overcrowded. The students I have spoken to simply want to attend school in the community they love," said Birns.This promise comes after another NDP pledged to spend $2 billion on fixing problems in education, like big class sizes, on Tuesday..Sask NDP leader pledges $2 billion boost for schools.Sask Party MLA and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill criticized the NDP's education promises. “The NDP promised $2 billion in new spending without telling us where the money is coming from. Today, they are promising a new school, one that’s not even on the division’s top three priority list, while also promising to fast track it without explaining how that will be achieved,” said Cockrill.“It’s disappointing to see that as a former trustee, the Leader of the Opposition would prioritize new schools for political points as opposed to consulting with the local division to meet their needs.”“Our record on building new schools could not be more clear. Our government continues to build on our record education capital budget that has over 28 major capital projects currently underway or in the planning stages across the province. This is part of the over $2.6 billion that our government has allocated toward school infrastructure, which includes 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects since forming office. Specific to Prairie Valley, one of their top capital priorities was an addition and renovation at Greenall High School and that project is well underway,” Cockrill continued.“The NDP closed 176 schools last time they were in office and Saskatchewan taxpayers can’t afford the NDP’s reckless, irresponsible spending promises.”Premier Scott Moe also spoke out against the NDP's education promises on Twitter/X.“I see the NDP is now promising to “improve” education and “build new schools faster." Just a reminder that the last time the NDP was in government, they closed 176 schools. That’s an average of one school a month closed for 16 years,” said Moe.“The best indicator of future behaviour is past behaviour.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.