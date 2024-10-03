Sask Party, NDP clash over family benefits

The Saskatchewan Party and the Sask NDP squared off over support for families participating in sports and cultural activities.Sask Party leader Scott Moe announced plans to double the Active Families Benefit if re-elected. The benefit would increase from $150 to $300 per year for each child."We all know how beneficial it is to get our kids involved in sports or artistic activities like music and dance lessons," said Premier Scott Moe. "We also know the cost of those activities has gone up just like the cost of most other things, so the Saskatchewan Party wants to make it more affordable for parents to put their kids in those kinds of activities.".Sask Party promises biggest income tax cut in 15 years.The Sask Party also promised to raise the income threshold for eligible families from $60,000 to $120,000.Families with children who have disabilities would see their benefit increase from $200 to $400 annually.The NDP quickly criticized Moe's announcement.Nicole Rancourt, NDP candidate for Prince Albert Northcote, accused the Sask Party of opportunism."We've played this game with the Sask Party before," said Rancourt."They cut this very same activity benefit before. We know families have been struggling with the cost-of-living crisis for years, and now, only at election time, does Scott Moe pretend to care. He can't be trusted."Rancourt pointed out the NDP's plans to help families.She said NDP leader Carla Beck would cut the gas tax on her first day in office if elected..Sask NDP leader Carla Beck outlines economic plan of jobs, no tax hikes, balanced budget.The gas tax cut would save hundreds of dollars for parents who drive their children to activities like hockey tournaments and band practices.The NDP also promised to increase funding for schools.Rancourt claimed that under the Sask Party's leadership, schools cancelled sports programs and converted dance studios into classrooms due to inadequate funding and construction."We're also going to fund our schools, which have been forced to cancel sports programs and convert dance studios into classrooms as Scott Moe and the Sask Party failed to build schools and fund students," said Rancourt."Carla Beck will get us out of last place on education and ensure every child has the opportunities they deserve. It's time for change."The debate over family benefits shows the two parties' different approaches.The Saskatchewan Party focused on direct financial aid to families for activities.At the same time, the NDP emphasized broader measures like tax cuts and increased education funding.The Saskatchewan provincial election is on October 28.