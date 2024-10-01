Sask Party promises biggest income tax cut in 15 years

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced that a re-elected Sask Party government would deliver the province's largest income tax reduction since 2008.The plan aims to make life more affordable for Saskatchewan residents by raising personal income tax exemptions and increasing the Low Income Tax Credit."Saskatchewan is one of the most affordable places in Canada to live," said Moe. "Still, Saskatchewan people are facing cost of living pressures just like everyone else in Canada. A Saskatchewan Party government will make life more affordable by reducing your income tax and making sure you keep more of the money you work hard to earn.".Saskatchewan heads to the ballot box as Premier calls election.The proposed tax cuts would raise the personal income tax exemption, spousal exemption, child exemption, and seniors supplement by $500 each year for four years."That will save a family of four $2,100 over four years," said Moe."It will also save a senior couple $2,100 over four years. When combined with our government's indexation of personal tax rates, a family of four will save more than $3,400 and a senior couple will save more than $3,100 over the next four years."The Sask Party claims this income tax reduction would create Canada's highest tax-free income threshold for seniors and families with dependent children. When fully implemented, 54,000 people would no longer pay provincial income tax.Moe pointed out the difference between the previous tax policies of the Sask NDP and his plan."The Saskatchewan Party government has a strong record of reducing taxes from the crushing levels they were at under the NDP," said Moe."Under the NDP, a family of four in Saskatchewan began paying income tax when their combined income reached $26,150 a year. When this plan is full(y) implemented, that same family won't pay a dollar of income tax until their combined income reaches $72,425 – the highest tax-free threshold in Canada."The plan also includes a 20% increase to the Saskatchewan Low Income Tax Credit over four years. This quarterly payment, delivered by the Canada Revenue Agency along with the GST credit, primarily benefits people who do not earn enough to pay income tax..Saskatchewan gears up for tight election battle.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) praised the proposed tax cuts. "Saskatchewanians need tax relief and this income tax cut will make a real difference for family budgets," said Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director of CTF. "Tax cuts like this grow the economy, and more importantly, leave more money in taxpayers' pockets makes it easier to stretch a paycheque to the end of the month."The CTF said that Saskatchewan residents are more likely to report struggling financially than the rest of Canada. They also pointed out current tax disparities with other parts of Canada. For example, a Saskatchewan family with a $75,000 household income pays $1,342 more in provincial taxes than a similar family in Calgary and $1,461 more than one in Vancouver."This is a great first step to make Saskatchewan's tax bills more competitive with neighbouring provinces," said Haubrich. "Taxpayers need politicians who are committed to lowering taxes to make Saskatchewan a more affordable place to work and raise a family."The Sask Party's tax reduction plan is part of their re-election campaign. Moe framed the proposal as part of a broader strategy."Making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people – it's part of our plan to keep our economy strong and our future bright," said Moe.