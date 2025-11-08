SASKATOON: Saskatchewan Party has passed a constitutional amendment requiring proof of Canadian citizenship for voting membership, aligning party rules with provincial election eligibility. The amendment, approved at the party's 2025 convention in Saskatoon, removes permanent residents from eligibility to vote on internal party matters and restricts voting youth membership to those 18 years and older..BARCLAY: From Nobel to national decline — The unravelling of Obama’s America.The new rules stipulate that to be a regular voting member, individuals must be 18 or older, Canadian citizens, and ordinarily residents of Saskatchewan. Permanent residents can still join as associate members but without voting privileges. Party officials say the amendment mirrors Elections Saskatchewan regulations, which require voters to be Canadian citizens aged 18 and above..Premier Scott Moe defended the change, stating it is not about limiting participation but about aligning the party's standards with provincial voter requirements. He emphasized welcoming youth and permanent residents as non-voting members who can still be involved in the party’s activities.The amendment has sparked criticism from the Saskatchewan NDP and others, who say it disenfranchises newcomers and young people eager to engage in the democratic process. .OLDCORN: Judges who ban poppies have forgotten what they stand for.NDP critics called the changes discriminatory, arguing that permanent residents contribute to the province and should have a voice in the party's direction. Youth activists expressed concern the move sidelines younger voices, potentially dampening political involvement among new Canadians and young residents..The debate highlights tensions over who should have a say in political party governance and how parties define their memberships in an evolving province. The Saskatchewan Party maintains that the amendment sets clear, lawful parameters for voting membership while encouraging broader engagement from all supporters in non-voting roles..FARROW: Ottawa’s anti-church tax plan would punish the poor.This change marks a significant shift in the party’s constitution and may signal similar moves by other provincial parties seeking to standardize rules with election regulations. The decision will affect thousands of residents who have, until now, participated in shaping the party through votes on leadership and policy matters.