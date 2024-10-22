Sask Party, Sask NDP candidates under fire for controversial education remarks

The battle over education in Saskatchewan's provincial election intensified as both major parties accused each other's candidates of undermining their leadership's positions on schools and teachers.In leaked audio from a January meeting, Saskatchewan Party candidate Muhammed Fiaz (Regina Pasqua) criticized his party's billboard campaign targeting teachers and described overcrowding in Regina schools."I totally agree with you. It was disrespectful, and I'm speaking myself," Fiaz said in the recording made by a constituent who teaches. "[It takes] big courage to tell you that was not appropriate stuff by my government and I acknowledge that.".WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox.Fiaz spoke about classroom conditions at Campbell Collegiate through his son's experience."Thirty-five kids in a classroom in Campbell, is insane. People are sitting on the floor," said Fiaz.Sask Party responded that Fiaz acknowledged a constituent's concerns, similar to Premier Scott Moe during last week's Leaders Debate, when he outlined the party's education record while admitting, "there is more work to do."The controversy emerged as the Sask Party highlighted past comments from several NDP candidates on education..Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools.NDP candidate Bhajan Brar (Regina Pasqua) was criticized for a May 12 social media post suggesting that teachers should withhold information from parents.NDP candidate Darcy Warrington's (Saskatoon Stonebridge) August 2021 social media post opposed universal $10-per-day childcare.Sask Party also highlighted passages from NDP candidate Chauntel Baudu's (Lumsden-Morse) University of Regina master's thesis, in which the NDP candidate characterized Sunday school closures as "one of the most neutralized forms of dominance" and said, "If the classroom is comfortable and familiar, often times this can suggest that it is also oppressive."Recent polls show that education is among voters' top concerns as the province approaches election day on October 28.