Sask Party, Sask NDP spar over election platform promises

Saskatchewan Party and Sask NDP released their election platforms, offering voters two different plans for the province's future.Premier Scott Moe announced the Sask Party's platform, Our Plan for a Strong Economy and a Bright Future. The plan promises tax cuts and new programs to make life more affordable for residents."A key focus of our 2024 election platform is making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people," said Moe."A re-elected Saskatchewan Party government will continue to reduce taxes and make life more affordable for students, for seniors, for homeowners, for families and for everyone in Saskatchewan.".Rural crime a major election issue for Saskatchewan.The Sask Party's platform focuses on several key initiatives aimed at supporting families, seniors, and the broader community. It includes lower income taxes for families and seniors, a new tax credit for home renovations, and additional financial incentives for university graduates who choose to stay in Saskatchewan. The platform also promises extra support for families with children involved in sports and arts programs, improved coverage for diabetes testing, and increased law enforcement with more police officers to enhance public safety.The plan will cost about $1.2 billion over five years. Moe said the budget would be balanced by 2027-28..Sask Party candidate repeats apology for racial slur, joined by Scott Moe."There is a clear choice in this election: a choice between the Saskatchewan Party's record and plan for a strong economy and a growing province, and the NDP's failed record of decline, loss and closures," said Moe."On October 28, we are asking Saskatchewan voters to choose a strong economy and a bright future for our province."The NDP sees the Sask Party's plan differently. They say it will lead to cuts in essential services like healthcare and education.Meara Conway, NDP candidate for Regina-Elphinstone-Centre, criticized Moe's platform. "Scott Moe has already dragged our province down to last place in healthcare and education," said Conway. "Frontline workers have been overworked and disrespected for years, and now Scott Moe wants to make things even worse. Yesterday, he called it 'irresponsible' to invest in healthcare in education — I couldn't disagree more." "The hardworking people who care for us and teach our children deserve a government that is on their side — and that's the change Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP will deliver," said Conway..Saskatchewan mining industry needs 15,000 workers by 2034.Conway pointed out that Saskatchewan currently has Canada's longest healthcare wait times and lowest education funding. The NDP argued that Moe's plan did not address these issues."Scott Moe is denying the reality right in front of him," said Helen Head, CUPE practical nurse. "He wants to tell us that everything is just fine, when we have been telling him for years that healthcare is in crisis. Under his government, we have been disrespected and overworked, and we've received no help. Their platform will hurt healthcare workers and it will hurt patients. It's time for change.".Nurses rally as Saskatchewan ERs operate at 200% capacity.The NDP's platform promises to spend an extra $1.1 billion on healthcare and $2 billion on education. They say this money will help hire more healthcare workers and teachers.As the October 28 election approaches, voters must decide which plan they think is best for Saskatchewan's future. The Saskatchewan Party plan involves tax cuts and targeted spending, while the NDP argues that major investments in public services are needed to address current problems.