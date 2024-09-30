Sask Party starts hiring marshals despite widespread local opposition

The Sask Party started hiring for its new marshals service, ignoring concerns from many local communities. A recent job posting seeks individuals interested in becoming Saskatchewan Marshals. The posting said 20 marshal positions are available and closes on October 1."The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) is seeking individuals interested in a career as a Saskatchewan Marshal."The hiring sparked criticism from those worried it would take resources away from local police and the RCMP.Sask NDP Justice critic Nicole Sarauer expressed frustration with the government's approach."What will it take for this government to realize their approach to public safety has failed?" said Sarauer. "Under Scott Moe and the Sask Party, our province has the worst crime rates in Canada. Now, we see they're ignoring the voices of the people of Saskatchewan and pushing full steam ahead with a Marshals Service that will do nothing but waste money that could be invested into actually getting tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime."The SMS faced opposition from leaders in 89 Saskatchewan communities. These leaders are concerned about the need for more oversight, how it will work with existing police, and its unknown cost. Reports suggest that the provincial government spent at least $14 million planning for the SMS.The job posting, which appeared on September 13, is believed to be the first attempt to hire marshals. Sarauer criticized the timing, noting that an election campaign is about to begin and highlighted the choice facing voters. "There's an election campaign coming in a matter of days and the people of Saskatchewan have a choice," said Sarauer. "Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP have pledged to cancel the Marshals Service immediately and invest in hiring more police for existing services. We will also launch new crime-fighting initiatives and address the root causes of crime by filling empty public housing units and expanding social supports."Sarauer emphasized the need for a change in government."It's time to get Saskatchewan out of last place when it comes to public safety," said Sarauer.The Sask NDP made several commitments to improve public safety. They plan to support hiring RCMP officers, which the Sask Party promised but never delivered. They also intend to create an Unexplained Wealth Taskforce to target organized crime and drug traffickers. Additionally, the NDP proposes a $2.0 million rebate program to help families, small businesses, and places of worship improve their security with alarms, doorbell cameras, and motion sensor lights..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.