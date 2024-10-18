Sask Party to represent constituents, questions if controversial Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke will

Minister of Education and Saskatchewan Party MLA Jeremy Cockrill commented on Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke's ability to be an MLA to represent his constituents."How does the Sask Party view the involvement of Sask NDP candidate Jared Clarke in the biological sex changing room issue, given his personal connection to the situation?" asked the Western Standard."We would expect that all candidates, regardless of political stripes, work to represent the interests of their constituents," replied Cockrill..Sask NDP MLA behind push to put both his transitioning children into female changing room."Does the Sask Party believe that Jared Clarke's personal connection to this issue could impact his objectivity or policy-making decisions if elected?""There's a common-sense solution here," said Cockrill."We would encourage school divisions to act on that and all those vying to represent the people of Saskatchewan to commit to that as the Saskatchewan Party has already done.".EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Clarke's biological boys became the centre of a controversy at Balgonie Elementary School when the school told girls to change in a different room than the female changing room if they were uncomfortable changing with biological boys.Sask Party leader Scott Moe made his party's position very clear by promising the first act he would do if re-elected is tell Cockrill to do a ministerial directive to make changing rooms for biological sex only, which means only girls in the girls' changing room."If we are re-elected, I'd be very clear. There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls," said Moe at a press conference..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.The Western Standard tried multiple ways to contact the Sask NDP for comment. As of the time of publication, we are still waiting for a response.