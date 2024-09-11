Sask police watchdog issues first report on fatal shooting of indigenous man by RCMP

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is looking into the RCMP's fatal shooting of a man on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and issued its preliminary report.The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said the RCMP officers went to a home early Sunday morning on the First Nation, which is about 80 km northwest of Prince Albert. They found a woman, 27, who had been attacked with a machete and she was taken to hospital.Two officers went to another location and found a man, 31, who they believed was responsible for the attack. After a confrontation, the officers backed off and called for backup.Over the next hour, the man came out several times and had “verbal exchanges” with police as more police units arrived.About two hours later, there was another confrontation and a member of the RCMP's SWAT team then shot and killed the man.SIRT says it is not clear if the man had a weapon when he was shot.The RCMP said an officer was hurt during the incident, but SIRT did not give any new information about how badly the officer was injured.SIRT will look at how police handled the situation, including why the man was killed and share their findings with the public within 90 days of finishing their investigation.