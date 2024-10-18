Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools

In a move that ignited fierce political debate amongst political party leaders, Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe announced plans to implement a new changing room policy in schools if re-elected. The policy would require students to use changing rooms matching their biological sex."If we are re-elected, I'd be very clear. There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls," said Moe at a press conference..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.The announcement follows a Western Standard exclusive story revealing two boys changing in the female changing room for Grade 7 students at Balgonie Elementary School.The two transitioning children are Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke's boys..Sask NDP MLA behind push to put both his transitioning children into female changing room.Saskatchewan United Party Leader Jon Hromek expressed support for the policy."I am proud to see the Sask Party utilizing the female safe spaces policy from the Sask United Blueprint for Change," said Hromek..Sask United calls for ‘parents rights’ amid sex cards scandal.However, Hromek criticized the Sask Party's past actions."Unfortunately, the Sask Party government has long ignored basic common sense in education over the last 17 years. Gender ideologies were brought in under the Sask Party curriculum, which should be altogether removed," said Hromek."Unlike Scott Moe, I have been clear from day one, there are only two genders, and biological males should not be allowed in biological females' spaces.".EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Unlike the other political parties, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck strongly condemned Moe's announcement. "I want to be clear about exactly what's happening right now — Scott Moe had a bad night in the debate last night. And now he's desperate. He's weaponizing vulnerable kids in a desperate attempt to keep his job, stoking fear and division. It's the lowest form of gutter politics," said Beck in a statement."He's doing this because he knows the people of Saskatchewan want change. He's failed our kids. He's failed parents. He's failed Saskatchewan. Still, he will try anything to hold onto power."Beck called for unity instead of division."This is a time for us to come together, not a time for division and fear. We know that in Saskatchewan, hope beats fear. Every time. It's time for change," said Beck..Buffalo Party to expand Sask oil and gas industry to create 10,000 jobs.Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan leader Phil Zajac told the Western Standard that the situation was "unreal.""When you enter a school, no matter what level or type, you are a student," said Zajac."There is only male or female and if you choose to classify yourself as something else, then you should find an alternative method of education. Creating division among students is unacceptable and our education system is a community. Decisions like this one cause confusion among young students and are a cause of duress and mental health issues. It needs to stop."Moe's announcement and the reactions from party leaders show the deep political divisions surrounding gender identity issues in education.