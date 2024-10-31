Sask Premier posts photos of first caucus meeting

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe emerged from a three-day post-election media silence, sharing photos of his first Saskatchewan Party caucus meeting at the legislature.The social media posts on X marked Moe's first public communication since his election night victory speech on October 28."First meeting today of our new caucus, including 16 brand new Saskatchewan Party MLAs," tweeted Moe."Many Saskatchewan people voted for a strong economy and a bright future with the Saskatchewan Party. Many others voted for change. Our new government will deliver both.".The caucus photos showed 16 new faces among the familiar Sask Party MLAs. Several veteran cabinet ministers either retired or lost their seats in the provincial election.Both Moe and Sask NDP leader Carla Beck have avoided media questions since their election night speeches..Sask Party incumbent loses seat from mail-in ballots.The final election outcome remains to be determined in two Saskatoon ridings, where mail-in ballots could still swing the results.After the second preliminary count, the Sask NDP leads in Saskatoon Westview, while the Sask Party continues to hold on to Saskatoon Willowgrove.Elections Saskatchewan will conduct the final official count on November 9, with remaining mail-in ballots plus those cast in hospitals and remand centres.Beck has spoken to select members of the mainstream media but has yet to hold a press conference for all the media to ask her questions.