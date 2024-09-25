Sask RCMP kill indigenous armed robbery suspect after high-speed chase

A man wanted for armed robbery is dead after a police chase in rural Saskatchewan.On Tuesday, the RCMP got a tip that Joseph "Joey" Desjarlais, 34, was near Fishing Lake First Nation. Police had been looking for Desjarlais for two weeks.Around 1 p.m., officers saw a speeding van and attempted to pull it over. The van did not stop. Soon after, police heard that a man stole a van from a school on the First Nation. It was the same van and they were told the driver was armed. Police chased the van through rural areas. The RCMP intended to send out a warning about a dangerous person if the chase threatened public safety.At about 1:45 PM, the van drove into a field. Shots were fired, but the van kept going. When it finally stopped, additional shots were fired.Police found Desjarlais hurt inside the van. Paramedics said he was dead at the scene."His family has been notified," the RCMP said in a statement.The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate what happened between the RCMP and Desjarlais, including how he died.Police did not say who fired the shots or give more details about the chase. The investigation is ongoing. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.