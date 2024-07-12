Sask recycled tires are shipped to Alberta for processing, angering CEO of jilted Saskatoon company

Used up Saskatchewan tires are being processed in Alberta for recycling, contrary to assurances by Saskatchewan's environment minister and the program's goals.Shercom Industries, based in Saskatoon, had recycled all Saskatchewan tires for years, turning the material into residential and commercial products. That changed in 2023 when Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan (TSS), a non-profit corporation charged by the environment ministry to administer tire recycling, looked for a different processor to recycle southern tires in the province.California-headquartered Crumb Rubber Manufacturers won the bid and opened a processing facility in Moose Jaw. Shercom cited economics and distrust for not bidding on a subsequent bid for northern tires. CRM was also awarded this second contract.TSS CEO Stevyn Arnt recently told Newstalk Radio by email that “minimal quantities of whole tires” were being sent to a crumb processing facility north of Calgary. Arnt said the Moose Jaw facility could not handle full capacity, and a second Saskatchewan facility wouldn't be up until roughly six months from now.“TSS believes the extra freight costs incurred will be justified by the anticipated positive environmental impact of the program," Arnt said.“In the end Saskatchewan will have one of the best tire recycling programs in Canada,” Arnt said.“In the meantime, we are working hard to keep Saskatchewan scrap tires picked up, delivered and processed."When asked by reporters on April 25 if tires were being shipped out of province, Environment Minister Christine Tell said “no”.On April 30, reporters asked: “At any point, were or are the tires going out of the province for processing and coming back here?”Tell replied, “No, the tires are not leaving the province."Shercom CEO Mike Richards emailed the Western Standard to say TSS and the government had issued so many "untruths", it was difficult to choose the best ones to call out."It’s like going to a restaurant with a 7-page menu. So many options," he said."We have lost all faith in this government and their ability to operate with integrity. We are saddened for the people of Saskatchewan because they now have to watch their regulated fees leave the province for the benefit of Alberta employees and business owners from California."Richards said the government "will need to find the courage to step up and do the right thing... I am not that confident that this will happen. The people of Saskatchewan should be embarrassed by the inaction."Shercom claimed that Scott Moe as environment minister offered assurances the company would get a long-term contract to help the manufacturer rebuild after a fire. Moe later said this was out of his hands and in that of TSS.TSS received a business case saying there was room for two contractors in the province, but an information request by Shercom came back with all pages redacted."This kind of behaviour of secretive contracts, no transparency, 100% redactions, claims that alter an entire industry and then not producing a single shred of proof, political non answers and deflection would be more suited to the governing party in Ottawa. Not in Saskatchewan. This can’t be our Saskatchewan," Richards wrote by email.A video released online in June alleged to show a load of scrap tires from Moose Jaw being brought to Alberta. .Video renews Sask tire recycling controversy.The video prompted Jason Aebig, head of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce to complain to Environment Minister Christine Tell by letter June 24.“TSS has been operating outside its own regulations and legislated mandate by shipping tires outside the province for processing at the expense of Saskatoon jobs and livelihoods,” Aebig argued in the letter.“Exporting tires for recycling – no matter the volume or frequency – exports the value and benefit of that levy to others outside our borders,” Aebig continued."Aebig called for the processing fee on recycled tires to be reduced, given its proceeds would only benefit a foreign company.Opposition Leader Carla Beck condemned the Sask Party government for the California contract and false information.“We should be putting local Saskatchewan businesses and workers first, not bankrolling American-based companies operating in Alberta. It’s common sense,” said Beck.