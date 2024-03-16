Saskatchewan

Sask rural municipalities agree CO2 is not a pollutant, prompting sharp exchange in legislature

Sask United leader Nadine Wilson was kicked out of the legislature March 7 for accusing the Sask government of lying regarding its approach to coal production and net zero emissions goals.
Sask United leader Nadine Wilson was kicked out of the legislature March 7 for accusing the Sask government of lying regarding its approach to coal production and net zero emissions goals.Saskatchewan Legislature video
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Meara Conway
Net Zero
Nadine Wilson
Dustin Duncan
Carbon Capture
Randy Weekes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news