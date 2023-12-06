Sask safety associations protest Workers Comp demands

A safety association president says the Saskatchewan Workers Compensation Board (WCB) is holding back dollars it collects from members on behalf of the associations and wants the minister to intervene.In 2008, a provincial auditors’ report found a deficiency in WCB’s processes and policies around the information they were collecting. The report stated information was being disclosed to WCB that they weren’t using, and called for improved internal guidelines and policies.In response, the WCB finally changed its policy pertaining to the safety associations in 2019 but only made them aware after a new funding agreement for them had been drafted. At that time all seven associations came together to oppose the new agreement and the criteria the WCB was asking for.A subsequent 2022 report by the provincial auditor targeted the WCB’s policies and processes. However, according to Shantel Lipp, president of the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association, the WCB has responded by asking for even more information and withheld the levies it collects for the organizations, leaving them financially strapped.“I’ve been on this file for the past three years. We’ve been through mediation, there have been multiple audits done on the safety associations, including by the provincial auditor’s office…There was no evidence to suggest the funds weren’t being used to deliver the safety program,” Lipp told the Western Standard.“The safety association boards have undergone governance training, and have developed strategic plans that they happily share with the WCB, along with their independently audited financial statements, operating budgets and annual work-plans but that doesn’t seem to be enough to satisfy the WCB and the bureaucratic heavy-handedness keeps getting worse.”According to Lipp, WCB wants the authority to set wages, approve spending and “essentially dictate how the safety associations operate. This has the members very upset, especially at a time when labour is already an issue for many businesses.”WCB also advised the industry funded safety associations they can no longer offer safety training to businesses that are not part of their rate code. This new rule caused the Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers (SASM) to divide their operations into two parts — one funded by the WCB through the employer levy and another that was paid for by memberships sold to affiliate members.When SASM refused to hand over their non-WCB funds and their affiliate members’ training records, WCB cut their funding for the 4th quarter of 2023. SASM says that is a breach of contract.“This leaves employers in the manufacturing sector with no access to safety training services for their employees. This also includes issuing certificates, doing safety audits, etc.,” Lipp explained.“We find it extremely irresponsible for an organization who touts ‘Mission Zero’ as their goal to deny funding for safety training so employers in the manufacturing sector can keep their people safe. Many of these folks are small operations.”Lipp said the auditor general has already indicated WCB does not need this information, and she does not believe it is in the interest of the association or its members to share it.“This puts SASM in an impossible position because they have signed confidentiality agreements with all of their members stating their information will not be shared for any purpose other than for SASM’s and the employer’s use,” Lipp said.“Training records, audits, etc, are proprietary for each business and can sometimes be used as a competitive advantage among other things so businesses do not want that information shared publicly.”On Nov. 28, even Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Divisional Vice-President Andrew Wynn-Williams wrote Minister of Labour and Workplace Safety Don McMorris to defend SASM.“It is the contention of SASM and CME that information with respect to the operational elements of SASM that are funded by CWB have been duly provided and WCB has no right to information on other SASM operations,” Wynn-Williams wrote.On behalf of Saskatchewan manufacturers, CME demanded that “WCB immediately restores SASM’s funding” and “That the parties enter into arbitration rather than mediation so they are bound by the result.”SASM filed a complaint with the WCB Board regarding issues of conflict of interest and breach of confidentiality, but without success.“That complaint was never looked into and the WCB Board Chair responded with a letter back to SASM essentially stating they don’t take direction from anyone,” Lipp said.“The WCB board and the Minister refuse to act, so SASM’s members are clearly now reaching out to hopefully bring attention to this situation. All the safety associations have ever asked for is a fair transparent process so that they can continue to deliver the services our members need and help keep their employees safe.”The Western Standard reached out to the minister and WCB for comment but did not hear back before publication.