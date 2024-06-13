Sask seeding 98% done with some crops sown late

Seeding is almost done in Saskatchewan, but late sowing of some crops, especially oilseeds, leaves their development trailing normal years.The latest provincial crop report finds 98% was completed by June 10. Rain continued to hinder seeding operations in the northeast and east-central parts of the province. Some producers have indicated their acres may not be able to be seeded this year due to the excess moisture in some areas. Rain fell throughout the province over the last week with the northeast region receiving the highest amounts. The Lake Lenore area reported the highest rainfall amount at 81 mm followed by the Arborfield area at 78 mm and the Duck Lake area at 76 mm. Regions that have received increased precipitation have noted that the heavy rainfall has caused water to collect in lower lying areas with crop flooding occurring. With the continued rainfall across the province, moisture conditions continue to increase with a few more regions indicating surplus moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 8% surplus, 90% adequate and 2% short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 5% surplus, 89% adequate and 5% short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 5% surplus, 87% adequate and 8% short. Although many crops fall within the normal stages of development for this time of year, there has been a week over week increase to the percentage of crops reported as behind the normal stages of development due to the cooler temperatures experienced and delays to seeding from rainfall. Spring wheat and oilseed crops are the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of the year. Many producers indicate that pasture conditions have shown great improvement throughout the province given the moisture received. The majority of crops across the province are reported in good to excellent condition given the moisture received. This has provided a great start for crops as compared to previous years. Of the cereal crops grown across the province, winter wheat is reported at 69% good and 18% excellent. Fall rye is 73% good and 14% excellent. Spring wheat is 64% good and 23% excellent. Durum is 66% good and 27% excellent. Oats are rated as 68% good and 19% excellent. Barley is 66% good and 21% excellent. Triticale is 83% good and 13% excellent. Canary seed is rated at 65% good and 24% excellent. Provincially, field peas are rated as 67% good and 24% excellent. Lentils are 69% good and 21% excellent. Soybeans are 73% good and 10% excellent. Chickpeas are 84% good and 11% excellent. Across the province, flax is rated as 68% good and 23% excellent. Mustard is 71% good and 17% excellent. Canola shows to have a wider range of reported crop conditions with 16% excellent, 62% good and 19% rated as fair. Environmental conditions contributing to crop damage this week include excessive moisture, frost and wind. Damage overall was reported as minor except for a few areas of the province reporting increased crop damage from wind and excessive moisture. In addition to damage caused by crop flooding in low lying areas from excessive moisture, producers also note that crops are showing signs of stress due to the excess moisture in some regions of the province. Flea beetles, grasshoppers and gophers continue to cause crop damage throughout many regions with some areas reporting minor to moderate crop damage. As producers wrap up seeding, they are applying in-crop herbicides during appropriate weather, as well as rock picking. Crops will continue to be monitored for insects and environmental damage. As cattle are moved out to pasture, producers will monitor and fix fences where required. For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.