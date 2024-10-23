Sask Teachers Federation supports ‘inclusive’ biological boys in female spaces policy

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association (PVTA) and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) issued a statement condemning recent acts of intolerance within the Prairie Valley School Division.Last week, the Western Standard broke an exclusive story of biological boys changing in the female changing room for grade 7 gym class.This led to some girls not changing for gym class as they felt uncomfortable changing in front of boys..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.The organizations emphasized their commitment to inclusion, equity, and diversity, highlighting the importance of creating safe spaces for all students and staff."The intolerance displayed in recent days demonstrates a lack of understanding and an unwillingness to listen and learn," the statement read. "The experiences of vulnerable groups are real, and are not to be dismissed."The unions expressed disappointment over hateful messages circulated online and sent directly to their members..Prairie Valley School Division sends email supporting boys in female changing room."Hate has no place in our schools and in our communities," the statement continued. "To our members, we are here for you and offer our support. To the staff and students of Prairie Valley School Division we see you, we hear you, we are with you."Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation called on community members to reject divisive actions and support efforts to maintain a respectful and inclusive environment for everyone.