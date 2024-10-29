Sask Teachers Federation urge new Moe government to prioritize education

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) congratulated the newly elected and returning members of the Legislative Assembly following Monday’s provincial election. Focusing on working collaboratively, the STF emphasized the importance of prioritizing public education in the months and years ahead, especially as no new education promises were made in the Saskatchewan Party platform..Sask Teachers Federation supports ‘inclusive’ biological boys in female spaces policy.STF President Samantha Becotte reaffirmed the union’s commitment to advocating for students, families, and teachers across the province. “The STF has a mandate to advocate for public education. We remain non-partisan and our advocacy is always focused on which policies are best for public education and students. After what has been a very competitive election, we look forward to collaborating with this government to find solutions for the issues students, families and teachers are facing in Saskatchewan’s classrooms,” said Becotte. “I want to say thank you to STF members and supporters of public education for everything they have done to keep education front and centre throughout this election cycle. We have work ahead to ensure we rebuild relationships and continue our strong advocacy on behalf of Saskatchewan’s students and teachers.”.EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Leading up to the election, the STF launched a “Vote for Public Education” campaign to emphasize three major concerns within the education sector: per-student funding, class size and complexity, and the rising trend of violence in classrooms.More than 4,500 campaign lawn signs were distributed across Saskatchewan, and thousands participated in virtual events aimed at fostering discussions around public education..SLOBODIAN: Radical gender ideology risks real harm to Saskatchewan children.“Throughout this fall’s campaign, we called on candidates to make three key commitments to students, families and teachers in publicly funded schools: restore and maintain per-student funding, address class size and complexity, and address the growing concerns of violence in the classroom. Once the legislature is back in session, it will be time for Saskatchewan’s MLAs to make good on these commitments,” said Becotte.The STF’s efforts saw broad engagement, including over 4,000 views on an online candidates’ forum and numerous public pledges. These activities, combined with direct outreach to voters, reflect the STF’s push to make education funding and classroom conditions a priority for the incoming legislature..MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights.With school board trustee elections scheduled for November 13, the STF is now encouraging Saskatchewan residents to continue their involvement. The union underscores the vital role that trustees play in shaping school division priorities, budgeting, and planning.