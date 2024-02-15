Sask teachers to resume rotating strikes

Saskatchewan teachers will return to job action Friday, going on strike in some communities and refusing to offer noon hour supervision provincewide.In a press release, Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte said negotiations had broken down.“The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) promised a renewed mandate when it came back to the bargaining table, but it was readily apparent that the mandate was extremely limited. They immediately began stalling tactics that undermined good faith negotiations," Becotte said."Instead of beginning Monday morning, the GTBC delayed until Monday afternoon, then pushed Tuesday’s start to 5:30 p.m., before eventually cancelling altogether. The GTBC promised a renewed mandate when it came back to the bargaining table, but it is unable to negotiate without directly consulting the Minister of Education."The STF says the government has contacted them regarding a proposal that would occur outside of the bargaining process, but the STF insisted that all discussions must take place within the negotiation process.“Although government now openly acknowledges that there are complexity concerns in schools, it refuses to make long-term commitments where it can be held accountable,” said Becotte. “Several other provinces, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and BC, have language around class size and complexity in their collective agreements with teachers. This government has already included patient complexity and an innovation fund as part of its new agreement with the province’s doctors. Government has shown it can and will address these matters in contracts when it chooses."Members of the following local associations will participate in a one-day rotating strike. Demonstration sites will be across the street from Minister Cockrill’s office in North Battleford and at Premier Moe’s office in Shellbrook from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 16.Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ AssociationSaskatchewan Rivers School DivisionPrince Albert Catholic School DivisionTri-West Teachers’ AssociationLiving Sky School DivisionLight of Christ School DivisionSakewew High School (North Battleford)Association locale des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois (Conseil des écoles fransaskoises)École St Isidore De Bellevue (Prince Albert)École Valois (Prince Albert)École Père Mercure (North Battleford)Saskatchewan Distance Learning CorporationNorth Central Campus (Prince Albert)A one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision means teachers in all schools provincewide will not be available to supervise students who are eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities and teachers will leave the building during each school’s designated lunch break period.Although teachers often provide lunch break supervision, it is done on a voluntary basis. The responsibility to provide the necessary level of supervision to ensure student safety is held by school divisions under The Education Act, 1995. School divisions will make parents and caregivers aware of any operational or schedule changes due to Friday’s job action.The STF said it will resume more sanctions after next week's break from school.“When will the Sask Party government listen to what parents, students and teachers have been telling them through provincewide job action and over 50,000 calls, letters and emails? It is clear that school boards require proper, sustainable funding to meet the diversity of needs in classrooms across the province,” Becotte said.“Teachers understand that job action is a significant inconvenience to many families, but we appreciate the heartfelt and unwavering support we have received from all parts of the province."On February 14, the provincial government announced $32 million for 45 relocatable classrooms across the province. This came in addition to the $16 million for 23 relocatable classrooms and two classroom moves announced in the 2023-24 budget.In January, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a new Teacher Innovation and Support Fund. On February 12, nine local teacher-led solutions were selected for $410,649 in funds to be given immediately. The projects to support better student and teacher experiences in today's classrooms range from innovative ideas supporting literacy, mental health and wellness, STEM and teacher practice.