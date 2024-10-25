Sask teen accused of setting classmate on fire awaits mental health assessment

A 14-year-old girl charged with setting a classmate on fire at a Saskatoon high school will return to court in November after her lawyer requested more time to review evidence.The teen faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson following a September 5 incident at Evan Hardy Collegiate..Saskatoon high school student set on fire by 14-year-old classmate.Saskatoon Police Service said a 15-year-old girl suffered severe burns after being set on fire in a school hallway and was transferred to a burn unit at an Edmonton hospital.During Friday's youth court appearance, defence lawyer Stephanie Pankiw said she needs additional case documents from prosecutors before her client can enter pleas. The accused will remain in custody until her next court date on November 20.The court heard that the teen was previously diagnosed with a psychotic disorder and received emergency psychiatric care last summer..Saskatoon teen who set classmate on fire faces new charge.Judge Sanjeev Anand ordered an assessment to determine if she was criminally responsible at the time of the alleged attack.Crown prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger argued enough evidence had already been provided for the accused to enter pleas, but the defence disagreed.The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.