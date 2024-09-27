Sask teen accused of setting classmate on fire claims ‘voice told her to do things’

The Crown wants to try a 14-year-old girl as an adult for allegedly setting a classmate on fire at a Saskatoon high school.She faces charges of attempted murder, arson, and aggravated assault after a September 5 attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate..Sask 14-year-old charged after setting classmate on fire.The teen appeared by video in Provincial Court on Thursday. Crown prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger said they plan to seek an adult sentence if the girl is convicted. She did not say which charge this would apply to.The defence lawyer told the court the accused has mental health issues. He said a nurse practitioner diagnosed her with a psychotic disorder before the attack. Also, in the past, she was diagnosed with autism."Voices told her to do things," said her lawyer, describing what the girl told police after her arrest.The attack left a 15-year-old girl with severe burns and is in a special burn unit at an Edmonton hospital.A teacher was also hurt trying to help..Saskatoon teen who set classmate on fire faces new charge.Judge Sanjeev Anand ordered a mental health assessment. This assessment will help decide if the teen is "not criminally responsible" due to a mental disorder.The defence said the girl went to the hospital for mental issues this summer and currently under the care of a nurse practitioner when the attack happened.The accused cannot be named under the Young Criminal Justice Act. There's also a publication ban on naming the injured student and teacher.The accused will stay in custody until her next court date on October 25..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.