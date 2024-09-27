Saskatchewan

Sask teen accused of setting classmate on fire claims ‘voice told her to do things’

Saskatoon Police Car
Saskatoon Police CarImage courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Court
Arson
High School
Aggravated Assault
Teenagers
Attempted Murder

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news