Sask to spend $35 million to fund tuition-free early childhood education training

Saskatchewan will spend almost $35 million over the next two years to provide tuition-free training and professional development for early childhood educators (ECE). The funding, which is provided through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, aims to support and grow the province's ECE workforce."The demand for early learning educators has grown exponentially in an effort to ensure reliable and affordable child care is in place throughout Saskatchewan, including in rural and remote areas," said Keleah Ostander, Great Plains College Programs and Students Vice-President. "By offering tuition-free early childhood education training throughout the province in a variety of delivery methods, the post-secondary sector is creating access and ensuring a supply of skilled graduates will be available to serve within the centres and allow for expansion of child care spaces available within the province."Up to $16.5 million will be allocated in the 2024-25 academic year, followed by up to $18.4 million in 2025-26. This funding will create more than 4,000 tuition-free training seats over two years, allowing current and aspiring educators to earn their ECE Certification at Levels I, II, or III. Additionally, over 5,300 professional development opportunities will be available to help educators improve their skills and knowledge."We are responding to the needs of the early years sector with tangible actions that allow us to continue recruiting and retaining certified early childhood educators," said Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education."Trained early childhood educators play an important role in providing high-quality early learning and child care programs in our province.""To make $10 a day child care a reality for families in Saskatchewan, we need to retain and recruit more early childhood educators," said Jenna Sudds, Canada's Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. "By offering tuition-free opportunities for thousands of current educators, we are empowering them to enhance their skills through training and professional development. At the same time, we are opening the door for new educators to discover this important career."Ten post-secondary institutions across Saskatchewan will offer this free ECE training and professional development from fall 2024 to spring 2026. These institutions include Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, College Mathieu, Dumont Technical Institute, and six regional colleges: Carlton Trail, Great Plains, North West, Northlands, Southeast, and Suncrest.This new funding builds on the $26 million already spent on post-secondary opportunities over the past three years. The number of certified early childhood educators in Saskatchewan has grown by 15% since March 2021, with a 30% increase in Level III educators, who play a key role in developing appropriate programs for children.So far, nearly $83 million has been spent to support the recruitment and retention of ECEs in Saskatchewan. This funding includes wage enhancements, tuition-free post-secondary education, and financial support to help individuals take training.The training and professional development options range from ECE certificates and diplomas to advanced certificates and micro-credentials, offered in various formats, including full-time, part-time, evening, online, and accelerated courses.