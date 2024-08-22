Saskatchewan

Sask to spend $35 million to fund tuition-free early childhood education training

This funding will create more than 4,000 tuition-free training seats over two years, allowing current and aspiring educators to earn their ECE Certification at Levels I, II, or III.
Child care centre
Western Standard files
