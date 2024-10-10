Sask town reconnects rail link to Churchill Port, boost for local farmers

A new deal aims to cut costs for Saskatchewan grain farmers by restarting an old rail link to Churchill, Manitoba. The plan would create a shorter route to export markets and bring in key farm supplies.Invest Tisdale and Arctic Gateway Group signed an agreement to work on restoring rail service between Tisdale, Saskatchewan and Churchill. The project could save farmers money and open new business opportunities in western Canada."We have been advocating for direct rail service to Churchill since 1995 and for the restoration of grain service since 2015," said Reeve Ian Allan of the Rural Municipality of Tisdale. "The Arctic Port terminal is essential and is ours to lose. We need to take action now, building business-to-business relationships with the ownership group at Arctic Gateway and their vision to see Canada's Arctic Trade Corridor finally thrive.""The Port of Churchill can offer Saskatchewan grain farmers and other businesses major cost savings with a shorter and more direct route to world export markets, as well as for imports of key products such as fertilizers," said Chris Avery, CEO of the Arctic Gateway Group. "By reconnecting Tisdale to the Hudson Bay Railway, we can help grow the economy in Saskatchewan and offer greater supply chain optionality to lessen the impact of strikes and other forms of trade disruption that we've seen this year."The deal focuses on bringing back two-way rail traffic between Tisdale and Churchill over the next five years. This deal means fixing up the old Tisdale rail line. The groups will also work to build stronger ties between local businesses and Arctic Gateway.A recent report found that reopening the rail line could create 195 new jobs and bring $69.6 million to the local economy each year."We must not let distraction and complacency hinder our efforts to grow our rural economy in a sustainable manner," said Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe. "It has never been more important that we are focused and proactive in fostering a sustainable rural economy, which requires reliable, cost-effective export options. This work is crucial as we support small businesses, develop industry, create jobs and attract new capital to Saskatchewan."The Churchill Port has already shown it can work for trade. In August, it sent out its first shipment of minerals.To get ready, Arctic Gateway Group has been fixing up the Hudson Bay Railway with help from the Canadian and Manitoba governments. They have replaced hundreds of thousands of rail ties, rebuilt bridges, and made the train ride 2.5 hours shorter.These improvements have helped Arctic Gateway win contracts and ensure freight and passenger trains run smoothly.The plan also fits with Invest Tisdale's goal of having more shipping choices. Like other towns in western Canada, Tisdale wants to connect to many different ports. This helps farmers and businesses stay competitive as they produce more goods.Tisdale aims to link up with ports in all directions, including inland hubs like CentrePort in Winnipeg and one in Saskatoon.The project could help grain producers in several ways. Shipping through Churchill offers a shorter, more direct route than other ports for many Saskatchewan farmers. This shorter route usually translates to lower shipping costs, which can significantly benefit farmers profitability. Additionally, the Arctic route could open up new buyers for Canadian grain, expanding market opportunities. Another port option helps reduce bottlenecks when other routes are busy or blocked, improving the supply chain. Finally, farmers could get supplies like fertilizer more cheaply through Churchill, further reducing their costs.The deal is just a first step. The groups still need to check how much fixing the old rail line will cost.