Sask woman charged with defrauding social services of nearly $48,000

A Pilot Butte woman faces multiple fraud and identity theft charges after allegedly collecting $47,958.44 in social services benefits while employed by the Government of Saskatchewan.The woman is now facing multiple charges for her alleged actions, with charges spanning multiple categories of financial and identity-related offences.The alleged fraudulent activity happened between January 2019 and June 2024, during which the woman reportedly claimed Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Transitional Employment Allowance benefits while working for the provincial government.According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), the woman falsely claimed to be unemployed and, when discovered to have a job, began using other people's identities to continue receiving benefits.Provincial government documents confirmed Saskatchewan employed the woman for three of the years she collected benefits. After discovering the fraud, she was immediately terminated from her government job."She collected income assistance benefits while falsely claiming to be unemployed," said the RPS."Upon being found to be employed, she then received benefits by providing false identity information by use of the identity of others."The Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services reported the incident to the RPS and is pursuing recovery of the fraudulently obtained benefits.The case highlights ongoing challenges in verifying benefit claims and preventing fraudulent access to social support programs.RPS charged the woman with fraud over $5,000, two charges of fraud under $5,000, two charges of identity theft, and two charges of identity fraud.RPS continues to investigate the matter, with court proceedings pending.