Saskatchewan adds 19,200 jobs, lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Saskatchewan added 19,200 new jobs in the last year, according to Statistics Canada's August Labour Force report.The report puts Saskatchewan third among provinces, with a 3.2% increase in job growth.The province added 17,800 full-time jobs, up 3.5% from last year. Part-time jobs also went up by 1,400, a 1.6% increase.Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 5.4% compared to the national average at 6.6%."Saskatchewan's job market continues to see significant gains as a direct result of our strong and growing economy," said Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Immigration and Career Training. "Our strong investment attractiveness and lowest in the nation inflation rate are leading to the creation of thousands of new jobs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people. Our government will continue to work directly with our job creators and make targeted investments, ensuring employers are able to fill key vacancies. We are keeping our communities strong and vibrant, while ensuring that our province remains the best place to work, live and raise a family in the country."The report shows record-breaking numbers for Saskatchewan, with 655,800 people in the workforce, 522,200 holding full-time jobs, and 76,300 indigenous people living off-reserve employed.Female employment went up by 9,400 jobs, up 3.5%. Youth employment grew by 5,300 jobs, up 5.8%.The private sector added 12,200 jobs, up 3.4%.Indigenous employment off-reserve increased by 3,200 jobs, up 5%.The province's two largest cities saw significant job gains. Saskatoon added 10,200 jobs, up 5%, and Regina added 2,300 jobs, up 1.5%.Retail sales went up 3.4% compared to last year. Housing starts jumped by 30.4%.The province also has the lowest inflation rate in Canada.