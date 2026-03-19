Saskatchewan budget puts healthcare spending at record levels

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s 2026-27 budget puts healthcare front and centre, with the province promising record spending aimed at easing pressure on hospitals, expanding primary care, and adding more addiction treatment spaces.The budget sets health spending at $8.4 billion, up $415.7 million from the previous budget. That works out to 37.9% of all government expenses this year, making health by far the province’s largest spending area.The government says the money will go toward a range of priorities, from hospital capacity to staffing. That includes a $98 million increase for hospital and acute care capacity and emergency medical services, along with $29 million for its Health Human Resources Action Plan and $12 million for primary and preventative care initiatives.A key plank is the continued expansion of nurse practitioners. The province says it is carrying on with the largest nurse practitioner expansion in Saskatchewan history, to connect thousands more people to a primary care provider. Funding is also to help independent nurse practitioner clinics hire other health professionals and build larger care teams.The budget also points to more physical capacity in the system. Saskatchewan says 60 new permanent acute inpatient beds are to be added between the Royal University Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. .The province is also moving ahead with the Saskatoon urgent care centre, while planning continues for five more centres in Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Regina, and Saskatoon.Health capital spending is pegged at $636 million. Major projects include the continuing construction of the acute care tower at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, a new specialized long-term care facility in Regina, the replacement of the long-term care home in Grenfell, and the ICU expansion at Royal University Hospital.The budget includes $673 million for mental health and addiction services, including funding for about 200 more addiction treatment spaces.Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck was critical of the government’s plan for healthcare.“Moe will flatline our health system with a tiny 0.3 percent funding bump — it's basically a cut,” said Beck. The measures come as Saskatchewan projects an $819.4 million deficit for 2026-27.