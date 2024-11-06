Saskatchewan chiropractor on trial for sexually assaulting multiple patients

A patient told a Regina court that chiropractor Ruben Manz sexually assaulted her during an appointment in 2011, reaching into her bra without consent.The woman, 47, was seeking treatment for pain in multiple areas, including her neck, shoulders, lower back, and hips.During her testimony, she described sitting on an examination table when Manz placed his hand on her shoulder and turned her head to one side..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.She said he then put his hand inside her shirt and, despite her hesitation when asked if she was OK, proceeded to reach into her bra and pull her breast."Just relax. It's part of the treatment," Manz allegedly told her."The hell it is," she responded before leaving the room immediately.Manz faces charges of allegedly sexually assaulting seven women over a decade while they were under his care..Vaping on the rise after Quebec banned flavours.The witness testified that she reported the incident to a chiropractors' association the following day. She came forward to the police in 2021 after learning about criminal charges against Manz involving other women."He did this to somebody else, so I was mad," she told the court.The woman, who regularly seeks chiropractic care for muscle strain and adjustments, said the incident has affected her ability to trust healthcare providers..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections."I have to work very hard to find the strength to trust people to put their hands on me," she testified.Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Kathy Hodgson-Smith, the woman acknowledged she could not recall exactly how many appointments she had with Manz or specific details about her clothing. However, she remembered wearing a supportive bra.When questioned about discussing the incident with others, she said she had been open about sharing her experience..Housing Accelerator Fund sparks debate in Saskatchewan municipal elections."I remember that one incident with him like it was yesterday," she told the court. "I remembered it this whole time, not because it came up in a news report or because I talked about it."She emphasized that no other chiropractor had ever touched her in that manner.Victims cannot be named due to a publication ban.