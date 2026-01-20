Saskatchewan criticizes Ottawa’s gun grab as province moves to ensure compensation

Saskatchewan is pushing back against Ottawa’s newly launched gun grab program, arguing it unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners while doing little to address crime.The federal government announced over the weekend that individual firearms owners can now register their interest in the buyback program. However, federal officials have confirmed that registration does not guarantee compensation, a point the Saskatchewan government says underscores what it calls fundamental flaws in the initiative.Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said the program mischaracterizes many of the more than 2,500 firearms affected, noting that a number are hunting rifles or collectors’ items rather than “assault-style” weapons..MAUSER: Armed citizens are an asset."It is very disappointing that the federal government is continuing to proceed with their completely flawed gun grab program that does nothing to make communities safer," said McLeod.McLeod added the province is concerned owners could receive little or no compensation for property that was legally obtained but later prohibited under federal legislation.."This program will not remove the street weapons that are being used by criminals," said McLeod."The federal government is targeting law-abiding firearms owners, and they have now confirmed that they will be offering little or no compensation. This is completely unacceptable. Our government is committed to safeguarding the heritage of firearms owners. This spring we are advancing amendments to The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to help ensure our affected firearms owners receive compensation for their legally obtained property that is now prohibited by federal firearms legislation. We will continue to look at all options to protect law-abiding firearms owners, while taking meaningful measures that will actually improve community safety."The province emphasized that its legislation would not prevent residents from taking part in the federal program if they choose to do so..OLDCORN: Facts aren’t racist — Alberta Prosperity Project’s warning on immigration and faith rings true."We want to make it clear that there is nothing in our legislation that prevents Saskatchewan firearms owners from participating in the federal buyback program if they desire to do so," said Saskatchewan Firearms Officer Commissioner Robert Freberg. "We share the frustrations of law-abiding firearms owners that they are being unfairly treated and being threatened with criminal liability if they do not declare firearms for which they are unlikely to receive appropriate compensation. Saskatchewan's approach in this matter has always been around ensuring that individuals receive fair compensation for their property, and the federal government's suggestion that we are somehow attempting to prevent our citizens from being paid fairly is as ridiculous as their buyback program."The provincial government also announced plans to launch an online portal in the coming weeks to provide appraisals for firearms, ammunition, and accessories affected by federal legislation.Further details on the appraisal system and Saskatchewan’s broader response to the federal buyback are expected to be released soon.