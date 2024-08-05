Saskatchewan crops endure high heat and low moisture

Continued heat and lack of moisture has accelerated crop advancement throughout Saskatchewan, but many regions are stressed, causing yield potential to further decline.According to the provincial crop report released August 1, producers are hoping for moisture to help with head and pod filling on later seeded crops but for many advanced crops, any moisture received would have little impact on yield at this stage. Additionally, it is unlikely that a second cut of hay will be possible in most areas of the province due to the lack of moisture. In southern Saskatchewan, pulses are being desiccated with many just starting to be harvested. Cereals are also being harvested for feed in the southern region. Producers indicate there will likely be an increase in the amount of cereal crops that are harvested for feed given the concerns over yield potential under the current conditions. Many other areas of the province are preparing for harvest operations as the hot and dry conditions continue to quickly ripen crops.Hot temperatures and lack of moisture persisted the week of July 23 to 29 with many areas across the province receiving only trace amounts of rainfall or none at all. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Hafford area at 15 mm, followed by the St. Walburg area (14 mm) and the Aneroid area (11 mm).Topsoil moisture continued to decline this week. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 41% adequate, 49% short and 10% very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 40% adequate, 49% short and 11% very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 37% adequate, 47% short and 16% very short. Pastures are starting to be impacted by the lack of rainfall. Currently, 4% of pastures are rated as excellent condition, 37% good, 42% fair, 15% poor and 2% in very poor condition.Lack of moisture, heat, lodging due to wind, grasshoppers and aphids continued to take a toll on crops. Producers taking control measures for pests are reminded to read product labels and follow pre-harvest intervals as crops are quickly advancing throughout the province. More information is available in the Guide to Crop Protection.As producers prepare for harvest, they are reminded to take safety precautions and preventative fire measures when they can. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.