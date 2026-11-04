Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan dog rescue group blames northern communities, not RCMP, for stray dog issue

'It is not the RCMP’s job to manage the stray dog population,' says spokesperson from a Northern Saskatchewan dog rescue group
Rescue dog
Rescue dogPhoto courtesy of Manitoba Animal Alliance
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Dog Attack
Saskatchewan Rcmp
Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation
Pelican Narrows
rez dogs
Saskatchewan First Nations