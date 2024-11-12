Saskatchewan election results finalized, Sask Party's fifth straight majority

The provincial election final count has been completed and the results remain unchanged. Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party continues its record-tying streak of five consecutive majority governments, only Tommy Douglas’ CCF ever won five consecutive governments.Elections Saskatchewan confirmed that all outstanding vote-by-mail ballots, hospital, and remand centre votes have been counted..A total of 471,087 votes were cast in the election, resulting in a voter turnout of 56.7%, slightly higher than the 52.8% recorded in the 2020 election.Sask Party secured 52.3% of the vote, receiving 244,037 votes, while the Sask NDP secured 40.4% of the vote, receiving 188,373 votes.Saskatoon Westview constituency witnessed the closest race, with NDP candidate April ChiefCalf winning against Sask Party incumbent David Buckingham by a narrow margin of 74 votes..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.No other parties won seats in the legislature; Sask United received 3.9%, Sask Greens 1.8%, Progressive Conservatives 1%, Buffalo Party 0.7%, and Sask Progress 0.2%.The next phase in the electoral process involves the return of the Writs of Election to the Legislative Assembly on November 20.The legislature is expected to resume this fall, with a sitting and Throne Speech most likely to take place in the last week of November or first week of December.